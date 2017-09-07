The much awaited Google Pixel 2 (& XL 2) series, which is rumoured to hit markets early next month, are tipped to come with upgraded camera and more durable exterior cover.

Technology blog, 9to5Google claims to have got their hands on the pictures and also hardware details of the upcoming Google Pixel 2 series. In the intentionally blurred (to protect the source inside the company) photo, we see the rear camera with LED flash and two dots below it, which are believed to be the send and receive sensors of Laser Autofocus system.

Tipster has also confirmed that Google Pixel 2017 series will be more durable than first generation, as they are coming with IP68 certifications. This meaning the Pixel 2 series device owners will be able to take it for a dip in the swimming pool, close to five feet underwater up to 30 minutes and even be able to take/make calls. You could even snap underwater photos as well.

The previous edition has just the IP53 certification. And the Google Pixel series owners could safely answer calls during rain. But taking the phone along for a swim was unthinkable.

Google Pixel 2 series: All you need to know

As it did last year, Google is launching two phones, a generic Pixel 2 (aka Walleye) and big-screen Pixel 2 XL (aka Taimen), which are going to replace the first generation Pixel and the Pixel XL.

The Pixel XL 2 is said to sport a 5.99-inch QHD (2560x1440p) OLED display (made by LG) with thin bezel design language and boasts of AOD (Always-On-Display) feature.

On the back, it is expected flaunt a dual-tone glass and metal finish similar to the 2016-series models. However, there will be minor changes in design; the glass will cover only the topmost part, while most of the rear will have metal. The fingerprint scanner will be out of glass enclosure.

Inside, it will house 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,000 (or more) mAh battery.

Google has decided to keep a single primary camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash, EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) for enhanced low-light images.

On the other hand, the generic Pixel 2 (4.97-inch) is also expected to have an almost identical design language as the last year's generic 5-inch Pixel phone. But, the successor might be devoid of a 3.5mm audio jack port, as Google intends to use the additional space for stereo speakers.

It is said to flaunt a full-HD display (1920x1080p) with AOD feature and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Speculations are rife that Google has borrowed HTC U11's key feature — the "Edge Sense" squeezable frame technology — for its Pixel 2 series, and intends to call it the "Active Edge."

For the uninitiated, HTC Edge Sense technology offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

In the Pixel 2 series, it is expected to be used to trigger Google Assistant, and launch the camera and perform other features depending on the finger pressure and location on the frame.

Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, same as seen in rival brands such as HTC U11, LG V30 and OnePlus 5, among others.

Google is likely to host product launch event on October 5 to showcase the new Pixel 2 series phones. Stay tuned.

