Google's much anticipated Pixel 2 series is coming with HTC U11' gimmicky feature: 'Edge Sense' dubbed as 'Active Edge', says the leaked Google app teardown.

Popular tech blog 9to5Google, while decompiling the latest Google app v7.12's APK (Android Package Kit) uploaded in the Play store, has come across a treasure trove of details coming in the Google Pixel 2 series.

In the code's screen-shot [below], we can see a clear reference to the Active Edge, which up on triggered can be used to launch Google Assistant and also perform many other custom tasks by going to the setting option.

Though several reports had indicated that the Pixel 2 series will boast 'Active Edge', there was no proof to validate it. But, now we have the first tangible evidence to prove its existence.

For those unaware, HTC U11's 'Edge Sense' technology offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

Google Pixel 2 series: What we know so far

Like 2016, Google is expected to announce two new phones, a generic Pixel 2 (aka Walleye) and a big-screen Pixel XL 2 (aka Taimen), which are going to replace the first generation Pixel and the Pixel XL, respectively.

Firstly, the Pixel XL 2 will flaunt massive a 5.99-inch QHD (2560x1440p) OLED display (made by LG) with thin bezel design language and boast AOD (Always-On-Display) feature.

On the back, it is expected sport a dual-tone glass and metal finish similar to the predecessor. However, there will minor change in design; the glass will cover only the topmost part, while most of the rear will have metal shell. The fingerprint scanner will be out of glass enclosure.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,000 (or more) mAh battery.

In terms of photography, Google has reportedly decided to keep a single primary camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash, EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) for enhanced low-light images.

While the standard Pixel 2 (4.97-inch) is also expected to have an almost identical design language as the last year's generic 5-inch Pixel phone, the successor might be devoid of a 3.5mm audio jack port, as Google intends to use the additional space for stereo speakers.

It is said flaunt a full-HD display (1920x1080p) with AOD feature and come with 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage.

In the Pixel 2 series, it is expected to be used to trigger Google Assistant, and launch the camera and perform other features depending on the finger pressure and location on the frame.

Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, same as seen in rival brands such as HTC U11, LG V30 and OnePlus 5, among others. Also, they will boast IP68 certifications, a huge upgrade from IP53 seen in the first generation.

2016-series Pixel phone users can text and answer calls even in rain, but cannot use them in the swimming pool. However, the upcoming phone will be able to survive for close five feet underwater for close to 30 minutes.

Google has confirmed to host the product launch event on October 4, which in all probability will showcase the new Pixel 2 series, as the company had announced the first generation Pixel phones on the very same date last year.

