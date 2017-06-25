In April, a rumour surfaced online suggesting Google is working on three 2017-series Pixels phones — 5.0-inch , 5.5-inch and a 6.0-inch plus sizes. Now, it has come to light that the search engine has ditched the mid-size phone and would launch two devices only.

As per reliable sources of XDA Developer Forum, Google will launch a 4.97-inch Pixel code-named Walleye and a 6.0-inch Pixel XL code-named Taimen.

Taimen is expected to have 5.99-inch QHD (2560x1440p) OLED display (made by LG) with thin bezels (very less space between the edge and screen). On the back, it is said to have dual-tone glass and metal finish seen in the 2016-series models. But, the glass will cover only the top-most part, while most of the rear will have metal and fingerprint sensor will be out of glass enclosure.

It is said to come packed with 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, single primary camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash and the Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor yet.

As far as the smaller Walleye (4.97-inch) is concerned, it is said to have almost the same design language as the last year's generic 5.0-inch Pixel phone. But the device might be devoid of 3.5mm audio jack port, as Google intends to use the additional space for stereo speakers. It is also expected to sport a full HD display (1920x1080p) and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

With Google Pixel 2 series slated for October launch, more features of the new phones are expected to surface online in coming days.

Keep an eye on this space the or latest update on Google products.