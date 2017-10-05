Are you content with what you saw from Samsung, LG, OnePlus, Xiaomi and most recently Apple? Hope there's room for dessert.

Google is here to impress all the smartphone lovers with its all-new Pixel 2 series, which includes the standard and a "Plus" size variant just like the iPhones and Galaxies. The two new Google smartphones have long been in the rumour mill, but the Mountain View, Calif. tech giant has settled the final verdict.

Presenting Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which the company claims come with "the highest rated smartphone camera. Again."

Design-wise Google has made some thoughtful changes. The dual-tone back in the Pixel 2 series is same as its predecessors. But the front design has got a makeover.

Going by the industry standard, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL aren't exactly the best-looking phones, but it's not the looks that matter here. The Pixel 2 packs a 5-inch display with cinematic OLED display, but things get interesting with the Pixel 2 XL, which has a 6-inch pOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Before we dive into the other details about the new phones, let's address the elephant in the room.

Camera – Best in class

The first-gen Pixel series was the best camera smartphones we'd seen and now Google has made Pixel 2 optics better. With a DxOMark score of 98, the Pixel 2 series has the best smartphone camera in the industry. To put that in perspective, the iPhone 8 Plus camera scored a 94.

Google sets a perfect example with its Pixel 2 series that a single lens camera is more than capable of outperforming a dual lens setup, which is becoming the new industry standard. Instead, Google is using a dual-pixel sensor, which splits every pixel into two to bring some extraordinary results like Bokeh effect.

Without relying on two lenses, Google Pixel 2's dual-pixel sensor adds the blurring effect in both rear as well as front lenses, so you do not need to turn your phone around in awkward positions to take a portrait of yourself.

Google has also taken a page from Apple's book to include a feature that iPhone users might know it as Live Photos. And, Google is calling it Motion Photos. The Pixel 2 series captures a 3-second clip, and it automatically cuts out unwanted parts of the clip. This is made possible by machine learning integration in the phones' camera.

Google Pixel 2 series also scores big on the videos, which are treated with electronic video stabilization. The difference will be felt while capturing a video using Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL while you're on the move.

Finally, Google is offering its users a taste of augmented reality. The company is soon rolling out new AR Stickers, which you can place in real world using the phone's camera.

And to top these off, Google is extending a generous hand by giving free unlimited storage for all the photos and videos you shoot on your new Pixels.

What's new?

Google is integrating Google Lens into Pixel 2 series. This feature will let users learn more about the surroundings by pointing the camera at any landmark, book, music album and artwork.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get always-on display to show you all the notifications at a glance. Another interesting feature is the always-on microphone, which will listen to the song playing in your surrounding and show you the details on your phone's screen.

Google's new Pixel 2 phones have Active Edge, in other terms squeezable display, which gives you quick access to Google Assistant with a squeeze. This feature was previously seen on HTC U11.

What are the new Pixels made of?

Under the hood, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have a Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo. The Pixel 2 packs a 2,700mAh battery while the XL variant has a whopping 3,520mAh battery with fast charging support.

The rear camera has a 12.2MP lens with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and the front snapper packs an 8MP lens. The phones lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, but are water resistant. There are two front facing speakers for better audio.

How much do they cost?

Google Pixel 2 available in India, U.S., Australia, UK, Canada and Germany. The Pixel 2 64GB is priced at $649, whereas the XL model starts at #849 with pre-orders beginning Wednesday.