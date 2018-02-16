Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are two of the best premium camera smartphones available in the market, but a lot of potential buyers might feel a little discouraged by their price tags. However, if you're planning to buy a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2XL right now, you're in luck.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are now available on Flipkart and from select retail stores with up to Rs 10,000 cashback from Citibank.

As part of the offer, Google Pixel 2 buyers will get Rs 8,000 cashback, while those interested in buying the bigger Pixel 2 XL can avail Rs 10,000 cash back. The cashback is applicable on both the 64GB and 128GB storage models an on both EMI and non-EMI transactions done via Citibank credit and debit cards, with the exception of Citi Corporate credit cards. The Citibank cashback offer on Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is valid from February 12 to February 28.

The cashback will be credited to the customers Citibank account within 90 days from the date of purchase.

The Google Pixel 2 (64GB), which was originally launched in October at Rs 61,000, and currently sells at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart, will effectively cost Rs 41,999 after the cashback. Likewise, customers can also buy the Pixel 2 (128GB) at an effective price of Rs 50,999, down from its Market Operating Price (MOP) of Rs 58,999 following the cashback. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) which is listed at Rs 64,999 can be bought at an effective price of Rs 54,999, and the 128GB variant of the Pixel 2 XL can be had for Rs 63,999, down from its MOP Rs 73,999 on Flipkart.

The cashback is valid on the Clearly White, Just Black and Kinda Blue colorways of the Pixel 2, and the Black & White and Just Black variants of the Pixel 2 XL.

As mentioned earlier, the Citibank cashback offer is applicable on Flipkart and some select offline stores, the list of which can be found here. Bear in mind though, the offline offer is applicable on transactions done via 'Brand EMI' channel on Plutus or Pine Labs POS terminals only.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (REVIEW) were launched in India in November last year. The Pixel 2 comes with a 5-inch Full HD display with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, while the bigger Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch P-OLED display with the new 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the phones are powered by the same Snapdragon 835 chip coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL sport the same 12MP single camera lens at the back with OIS and f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The camera department of the Pixel 2 series is one of the most highly-rated smartphone cameras having scored the highest ever DxOMark score of 98.