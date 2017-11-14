With each passing day, we hear of a new issue affecting Google's latest Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. Most of the bugs in the past had to do with the phone's display, but now there's a new bug which is making the rounds and this one has got to do with Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL camera. It seems that the device's camera isn't too fond of LED-lit surroundings.

Some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners say that photos and videos captured in LED lighting using the phone's rear camera end up displaying major banding. It's the kind of effect you sometimes see when you try to take a photo or video of a TV screen. But before you jump to any conclusion, this kind of banding is a common phenomenon and an update to Pixel's native camera app should be able to resolve the issue.

The problem isn't with Pixel 2 or Pixel 2XL camera, but with LED lights themselves. Apparently, LED lights do not emit stable light, instead, they let off a flickering light that isn't detectable by the human eye. This flickering effect is detected by some phones and cameras. This means when you're taking photos or videos, it appears as dark lines going through your shot.

To get a better idea, take a look at the video below.

The same YouTuber also made a video comparing the Pixel 2 with the original Pixel and it's clear the 1st generation Pixel isn't susceptible to the problem.

The issue can be solved on most cameras by setting up the shutter speed to a multiple of the light source frequency, but Google's native camera app does not allow for manual adjustment of the shutter speed nor is there any type of auto-detection and adjustment for this effect as of yet.

Until Google comes up with a fix, users will have to live with this issue. Having said that, there's a dedicated discussion thread regarding this on the official Pixel forum, and the problem has been escalated to the concerned team. However, there's no official word on whether Google is taking the problem on priority and when it will roll out a fix.

Source: Android Police