Google's Pixel series marked the end of the Nexus era, eliminating any third-party or partner involvements in the making of the flagship smartphone. The Pixel and Pixel XL stood out in the crowd for the top-notch features and unique design. But the dual-tone design wasn't just as appealing and Google seems to know it.

Photos of what appears to be Google's next Pixel smartphones have leaked online, which show a massive design overhaul. The biggest change in the design is the elimination of the dual-tone design at the back, which is replaced by a glass panel with chamfered edges. Quite frankly, it looks more structured compared to the current Pixel smartphones.

But these are just some early renders and there is no concrete evidence that the leaked photos show the final design of the Pixel 2. So take it with a healthy dose of salt.

In all fairness, this is also the first time Pixel 2-related information has popped up online. We understand it is way ahead of the official launch, which is expected to take place in the last quarter of this year, but it is still worth something for smartphone enthusiasts.

As per the renders, the Pixel 2 appears to be sleek with a metal chassis, a USB Type-C port, a fingerprint sensor at the back just below the center-aligned camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Another noteworthy change is the placement of the single-firing speakers at the bottom of the display, which is a unique use of the space left empty in the current Pixel series.

In terms of specifications, rumours have it that the Pixel 2 will have IP67 or IP68 certifications for water and dust resistance, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6 gigs of RAM and support for second-gen Daydream VR.

