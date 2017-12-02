If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone but waiting for a reasonable discount to take the plunge, this piece of information can come handy. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have received a price cut of €200, and they are no doubt one of the best mobile phones released this year.

German retailer Mediamarkt is offering the Google Pixel 2 at €599 against the original price of €799 for the 64GB storage version and the Pixel 2 XL at €740 against the original price of €940. Unfortunately, the latter has been sold out at the time of writing this story. Another German retailer called Saturn is also offering the Pixel 2 at €599.

The Google Pixel 2 sale is currently live and will be closed on Monday, December 4.

Google Pixel 2 key specifications

The device has a 5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 8.0 Oreo OS, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB storage (no microSD card slot), and a 2,700mAh battery with fast battery charging.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 12.3MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), EIS (gyro), phase detection and laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1/2.6" sensor size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 1.4 μm pixel size.

Google Pixel 2 XL key specifications

It sports a 6-inch P-OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,880 pixels (538 ppi pixel density) and comes packed with a 3,520mAh battery with fast battery charging technology. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 8.0 Oreo OS, a 4GB RAM, and a 64GB/128GB storage (no microSD card slot).

The device share same camera with its smaller sibling Pixel 2 -- a 12.3MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), EIS (gyro), phase detection and laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1/2.6" sensor size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 1.4 μm pixel size.