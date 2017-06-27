Search engine giant Google has reportedly secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that allows the company to incorporate a game-changing touch-sensitive rear-panel for future Pixel phones.

As per the patent application (via Patently Mobile), Google's state-of-the-art trackpad technology, which is said to be located on the back of the device, will be able to perform multiple functions depending on the type of the app opened on the front-screen and also take gesture input, as well.

Also read: Google YouTube TV service ready for expansion in more US cities soon

For instance, if the user has launched a music app, he/she can control volume, rewind/go back to the previous song or jump next track, just by moving a finger on the back, thus relieving the user of activating the screen every time to change controls.

The touch-sensitive panel can also be used to open apps by just typing the first character of the app's name, provided the user has pre-set that gesture to trigger the app.

Though this sounds like a new concept for many, it has already come to mobiles, one in particular YotaPhone series. Unlike the trackpad, which is slated to come in future Google phone, YotaPhone's rear-panel features electronic paper display technology. This innovative screen is always on – even if the battery is low. It is protected with the curved damage-resistance Corning Gorilla Glass shield.

Nevertheless, Google Pixel coming with the innovative trackpad on the back will be able to give a stiff challenge to Apple's anniversary iPhone X (aka iPhone 8) series, which is coming in September.

Google Pixel 2: What we know so far

Like last year, Google will be launching two phones—Pixel 2 (aka Walleye) and Pixel XL 2 (aka Taimen).

Pixel XL 2 is likely to sport a 5.99-inch QHD (2560x1440p) OLED display, 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, single primary camera on the back with dual-tone LED flash and the Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor yet.

On the other hand, Pixel 2 is expected to feature a 4.97-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Keep an eye on this space for the latest update on Google products.