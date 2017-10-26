Google was expected to release Android 8.1 Oreo developer preview to its Nexus and Pixel devices but not this soon. The search giant has now rolled out the developer preview of the firmware's new version to the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL.

The firmware update comes a few days after Google announced in a blog post that Pixel Visual Core would be enabled in the developer preview of Android Oreo 8.1 for flagships Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel Visual Core was created to "expand the reach of HDR+, handle the most challenging imaging and ML applications, and deliver lower-latency and even more power-efficient HDR+ processing."

The Android 8.1 Oreo developer preview is now available for download -- both factory images and OTA files (Link given below) – for to the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel C, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL devices. Those who have already got enrolled in the beta programme can now flash their handsets.

The final version of Android 8.1 Oreo is scheduled for release in December.

It may be mentioned that most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including Samsung, Sony, HTC, LG and Huawei are yet to release the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its flagships and popular devices. Most smartphone manufacturing companies might start seeding the latest firmware only by the end of this year.

Android 8.1 Oreo developer download links:

- Factory images

- OTA files