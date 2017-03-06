Search engine giant Google is planning to launch Google Meet, a video-conferencing application, for mobile and PCs.

Google Meet, for a short duration, was made available on iOS App store and also on web for Desktops. But, for reasons unknown, it has been taken off the Apple store and the PC version is not fully functional, hinting that the company is still testing it and once convinced, it will roll out the app.

Google Meet's landing page for Desktops gives us a glimpse on its interface. It looks identical to Hangouts application, but it is for business enterprises only. It can be used to group video-conferencing with up to 30-member capacity. Registered members just have to dial the unique meeting code to activate the video chat. Meet is also integrated with Google Calendars and Gmail, as well.

Prior to the video-conferencing, the Google Meet app users can the test the PC's camera, microphones and speakers, just by tapping the cog icon in the bottom left corner and select computer peripherals to test.

Google Meet's UI looks good in terms of appearances and even if the company adds more features, it will still face stiff competition from Microsoft Skype and other well-established video-chat apps.

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Google Meet.