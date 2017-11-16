Search engine giant Google, after a long time, has initiated design change in the company's most used application – Maps, across all platforms from mobile to web.

The company has revamped the user-interface of the Google Maps making it vividly colourful and most importantly to help users spot the landmark with relevant information more easily.

"We've updated the driving, navigation, transit and explore maps to better highlight the information most relevant to each experience," Google said.

Newly designed Google Maps comes with a new colour scheme for each genre; for instance, a cafe or bar or an eatery or any hang-out places on Google Maps are coloured orange with easily identifiable icons: Coffee mug or martini glass or fork & knife, respectively.

If you are new to a place or travelling in an exotic place, Google Maps will help you find the historic landmarks with a green-hue camera image or tall tower-like monument or museums to watch out for. If you want to find a hotel, you can check out for the purple icon with a person on the bed on the Google Maps.

If a person is looking for mass transportation, all related icons, be it the train station, airport, bus terminal, will be displayed in blue colour.

Also if a user is looking for nearest worshipping place, it will be represented by grey icons with religious symbols. For example, if the place is Hindu temple, it will be market by Sanskrit word 'Om', while mosque will be marked with crescent moon and star and churches with big building with tall arches.

The icons will differ in different countries, but information will be easily available if the user wants to dig deeper for more details about a place just by tapping the icon on Google Maps.

Users can also mark their favourite hang-out place or home or office with easily identifiable icons. Further, Google will add picture information on road conditions with icons having bright colours such as orange, yellow and red to warn heavy traffic including road-closure, construction activity, and accidents.

The company will also be revamping the UI designs of other Google products that incorporate Google Maps, including the Assistant, Search, Earth, and Android Auto.

