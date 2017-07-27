Google has finally announced to kill its revolutionary Instant Search feature that displayed results as you type the keywords. As on July 26, this feature has been removed for desktop users to bridge the widening gap in user experience between the desktop and mobile devices.

It is notable that the Instant Search feature does not work on mobile devices while at least 50 percent of the tech-savvy users have moved from desktop to mobile phones in the last seven years, ever since Instant Search was introduced way back in 2010.

Several reports claim that the future of internet browsing will be dominated by mobile search as it took over the desktop version in 2015. Google has henceforth decided to drop its Instant Search feature as it is no longer important in the context of surfing the internet.

Here's what a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land in a recent statement while explaining the move to drop Instant Search:

"We launched Google Instant back in 2010 with the goal to provide users with the information they need as quickly as possible, even as they typed their searches on desktop devices. Since then, many more of our searches happen on mobile, with very different input and interaction and screen constraints. With this in mind, we have decided to remove Google Instant, so we can focus on ways to make Search even faster and more fluid on all devices."

It must be noted that Google has decided to retain the search suggestions feature while discarding the result pages. In other words, Google Search users can now see only search suggestions as they type without really populating the results, and when they click on any of these suggestions, they will see the matching results.

The search keywords no longer load any result pages like before unless the user has chosen to click on a search suggestion or clicked enter.

Just a few days ago, Microsoft had done something similar with its revolutionary MS Paint tool as the company decided to drop the 32-year-old feature from Windows 10. After several Windows users complained about their disappointment over its move, Microsoft has assured users that the key features of MS Paint will be available within its new app called Paint 3D.