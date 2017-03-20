Google Home and Amazon Echo have a neck-and-neck competition in the smart home space. Both smart assistant speakers are making it extremely challenging for buyers to arrive at conclusions. Amazon Echo makes a better choice for its wide range of supported smart home devices while Google Home is a cheaper alternative with growing functionalities.

If you are sitting on the fence, the bundle discount on Google Home is likely to give you the much-needed push. The smart assistant, which is available for $129 on Google Play Store in the US, can be bought with $15 discount. To avail this benefit, buyers must pick up two Google Home devices and save a total of $30 by paying $229 instead of $258.

Google Home is already priced cheaper than Amazon Echo, which retails at $180. With the latest discount, Google Home has an added advantage. There is no end date for the offer, but Google Store listing says it will be available "while supplies last," which is one way of saying act fast.

If pricing is not an issue and you are looking for a good product, we have a brief comparison between both Google Home and Amazon Echo below:

Google Home

Google has an ocean of knowledge, which is directly integrated with Google Home through Google Assistant. The smart assistant is also a good speaker and connects several smart home devices so that the users can control various features with voice commands. Google Home can answer most of your questions and it is good with follow-up questions. But it certainly comes with limitations. For instance, only one Google account can be linked to the system for now.

Amazon Echo

As compared to Google Home's knowledge power, Amazon Echo wins with expertise. It has been around since 2014 and the integrated smart assistant Alexa is far more superior in terms of handling third-party devices from known brands like Nest, Philips, SmartThings, Belkin, Wink, Insteon and more,. It has more than 3,000 skill sets and much like Google Home, it can respond to voice commands to play music.