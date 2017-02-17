Smart home is becoming smarter and its market getting bigger. There are dozens of smart gadgets available in the market but Amazon Echo and Google Home are among the coolest devices around. The competition between these two products is getting tougher now that the search giant has introduced a new feature to Google Home's Google Assistant to enable users to order things on voice command.

Amazon Echo is perhaps the coolest device that comes to your mind when you think of a smart home. This voice-activated smart bluetooth speaker uses voice-controlled intelligent personal assistant service Alexa and can control several smart gadgets in a house. It can perform multiple task like read audio books for you, check the weather, set alarm, provide real-time information, do online shopping, stream podcasts, control smart gadgets and do several other tasks.

Google Home is not so different from Amazon Echo and has the potential to give it a run for its money. Powered by Google Assistant, it can stream music through Google Play Music, YouTube and other sources, and is one of the best central hubs currently available in the market.

At the moment, Amazon Echo has an edge over its closest competitor Google Home, as it has more experience and can handle more third-party support, but the latter is here for a serious business. Google has now introduced shopping with Google Assistant on Google Home. This means you can use the device to shop things you need.

"Starting today, you can shop for your everyday essentials—from paper towels to vitamins. You'll be able to order from participating Google Express retailers, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, PetSmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and more than 50 other national and locally available retailers," David Wang, product manager, Google Assistant, and Larry Adams, product manager, Google shopping, announced on Thursday (Feb 16).

You can say "Ok Google, how do I shop?" or "Ok Google, order paper towels" to get started.

Popular stores and delivery companies may take a few hours to two days to deliver ordered items around the US.

Here is list of stores currently available on Google Express