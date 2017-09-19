Search engine giant Google released a new update to the ubiquitous Gmail bringing more value-added features.

Google Gmail is unarguably the best mail app and is currently used by more than a billion users across the world. But it had some shortcomings, primary one being the instant hyper-linking of address.

For instance, if a user had to send his office address or home address to a colleague or a friend, he had to write the entire address with pin codes. Then, the receiver had to copy and paste it on Google Maps to track the geo-location. Even for phone number or email address, they had to copy and paste it on other apps to initiate the communication.

Now, with the new Gmail update, Google has finally addressed these issues. "Starting today, Gmail and Inbox by Gmail on Android, iOS, and the web will begin converting text to interactive hyperlinks whenever they detect phone numbers, addresses, and email addresses in emails," the company said in a statement.

Here's how it works:

With the latest update, Gmail (and Inbox) app for Android, Apple iOS and also the web version for the PCs, will be able detect whether the text is a location address or phone number or an email and if it is found to be in any of the three formats, it automatically create hyperlinks of those texts.

Once the receiver gets the mail, he/she will see the address, phone number and the e-mail in blue colour meaning, it is a hyperlink. If they proceed by tapping any of three, Gmail will automatically take the user to related app.

For instance, if the user taps the hyperlinked address, it will take them to the Google Maps. Or if the user taps on the phone number, it will directly open the default phone dialler app and proceed to make the call. On the other hand, if the user presses the email, it will open the compose mail option with e-mail ID already loaded in the recipient slot; the user just need to type the subject and the e-mail content and send it.

The company has claimed that the roll-out is being staged in phases and it will take around three to five days to reach all corners of the world.

