Google paid tribute to legendary poet Mirza Ghalib by creating his Google Doodle on Wednesday, December 27, which marks his 220th birthday.

Born on December 27, 1797, in Agra, Mirza Asadullah Baig belongs to the last years of the Mughal Empire. He is a popular poet who wrote philosophical and love poetries.

Ghalib wrote poetries in Urdu and Persian languages making him an influential and popular poet. He started writing poetries at the age of 11 and received his education in Persian and Arabic at a very young age and Urdu was his first language.

In the Google Doodle, Ghalib can be seen holding a pen and paper portraying a building of Mughal architecture in the background.

"His (Ghalib) verse is characterised by a lingering sadness borne of a tumultuous and often tragic life — from being orphaned at an early age, to losing all of his seven children in their infancy, to the political upheaval that surrounded the fall of Mughal rule in India. He struggled financially, never holding a regular paying job but instead depending on patronage from royalty and more affluent friends," Google stated in its blog post.

"But despite these hardships, Ghalib navigated his circumstances with wit, intellect, and an all-encompassing love for life. His contributions to Urdu poetry and prose were not fully appreciated in his lifetime, but his legacy has come to be widely celebrated, most particularly for his mastery of the Urdu ghazal (amatory poem)," the post added.

The legendary poet died on February 15, 1869, in New Delhi. He lived in Gali Qasim Jaan Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, in Old Delhi which has been transformed into 'Ghalib Memorial'.