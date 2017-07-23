Search engine giant Google has confirmed that it will pull the plug on its two online tools—YouTube Editor and the Photo slideshows—later this year.

The company's community manager confirmed that the two features will be taken off from the Google video services effectively on September 20.

"We wanted to let you know that the Video Editor (youtube.com/editor) and Photo slideshows will go away on September 20th, 2017. We've seen limited usage of these features, so we're retiring them to focus our efforts on building new tools and improving on other existing features," Marissa, community manager, said in a statement.

Google urged the users to finalise any video projects before they turn off the features completely. After which, registered subscribers will no longer have access to projects in the Video Editor.

On the bright side, the company assured users that the videos which are already published with the Video Editor will not be affected.

Google also revealed that users can continue to improve their old videos with filters and tools using 'Enhancements' in the Video Manager. People can download their video from YouTube in 720p or use Google Takeout to retrieve your original files, in case they are looking to remix their uploaded videos into a new video.

Key editing tools which will remain in Video Manager:

Trimming

Blurring

Audio Library

Filters

End Screens

Cards

Subtitles

Sound effects

Quick fixes (stabilise, contrast, slow motion, saturation, etc)

