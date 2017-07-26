Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed during a recent Alphabet earnings call that there will be 11 Android smartphones supporting Daydream VR by the end of 2017. Although the number 11 sounds like a magic number there seems to be a lot of thought put into arriving at that figure.

The Daydream VR concept is still a niche endeavour that will be targeted at specific smartphones that are VR ready. To put that into perspective, Google Pixel handsets, Moto Z, Asus Zenfone AR, Huawei's Mate 9 Pro, ZTE Axon 7 and Porsche Design Mate 9 add up to the list of seven compatible devices with Daydream VR.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will soon embrace Daydream support as per the company's recent announcement and that makes it nine in total. If Pichai's words are any indication, Google's upcoming refresh of the Pixel line-up will include a couple of Daydream compatible phones to reach the number 11.

According to The Verge, Daydream VR will use a compatible Google headset in tandem with one of the supported smartphones to deliver the 360 degree experience to the user. The system will be much lighter, portable and more user-friendly than the larger PC-tethered alternatives like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.