Google has officially confirmed in its recent Google+ post that Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ flagship phones will be supporting the Daydream VR feature, which was pointed out during the company's Alphabet earnings call. Google CEO Sundar Pichai had clarified at the time that a total of 11 Android smartphones will be supporting Daydream VR by the end of 2017.

The idea of supporting Daydream VR on Galaxy S8 and S8+ took its birth at the Google I/O conference in May. Later on, it was ascertained that the feature would be rolled out to a total of 11 Android smartphones including Galaxy S8 and S8+, Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Moto Z, Asus ZenFone AR, Huawei's Mate 9 Pro, ZTE Axon 7 and Porsche Design Mate 9.

So, till now the Daydream VR support is confirmed on nine smartphones while the upcoming refresh of the Pixel line-up will include two more Daydream compatible phones to reach the number 11.

According to The Verge, Daydream VR will use a compatible Google headset in tandem with one of the supported smartphones to deliver the 360 degree experience to the user. The Daydream VR update is currently being rolled out to T-Mobile and Verizon users.

As Android Police reports, the feature is not yet ready for use as it is a server side switch rather than a system update. According to one Reddit user, the Daydream feature can be enabled by clearing Google VR services app's data.