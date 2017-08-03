Google unveils a new Pixel phone to rival Apple Close


Google has officially confirmed in its recent Google+ post that Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ flagship phones will be supporting the Daydream VR feature, which was pointed out during the company's Alphabet earnings call. Google CEO Sundar Pichai had clarified at the time that a total of 11 Android smartphones will be supporting Daydream VR by the end of 2017.

Google Daydream VR
Google confirms Daydream VR support for Galaxy S8 and S8Google

The idea of supporting Daydream VR on Galaxy S8 and S8+ took its birth at the Google I/O conference in May. Later on, it was ascertained that the feature would be rolled out to a total of 11 Android smartphones including Galaxy S8 and S8+, Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Moto Z, Asus ZenFone AR, Huawei's Mate 9 Pro, ZTE Axon 7 and Porsche Design Mate 9.

Google Daydream VR support
Google

So, till now the Daydream VR support is confirmed on nine smartphones while the upcoming refresh of the Pixel line-up will include two more Daydream compatible phones to reach the number 11.

According to The Verge, Daydream VR will use a compatible Google headset in tandem with one of the supported smartphones to deliver the 360 degree experience to the user. The Daydream VR update is currently being rolled out to T-Mobile and Verizon users.

As Android Police reports, the feature is not yet ready for use as it is a server side switch rather than a system update. According to one Reddit user, the Daydream feature can be enabled by clearing Google VR services app's data.

