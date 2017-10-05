If there is one thing that most android phone owners would like to change, it would be to extend operating system support. Now, this wish will come true with Google breaking its long-standing rule for its just announced Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Google currently provides software support to Android phones for only two years but it will make an exemption for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. It has confirmed that the handsets would get OS and security support for at least three years. Apple's iPhones still have an advantage over Android phones in this department, as they get iOS update up to five years if hardware supports it, but the latest move of the search giant and mobile phone maker will please Android fans.

For the record, the Google Pixel and Pixel 2 XL will be the first Android phones to receive firmware update for three years or more.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been unveiled running Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The former has a 5-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (441 ppi pixel density) and a 2,700mAh battery with fast battery charging, while the latter has a 6-inch P-OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,880 pixels (538 ppi pixel density) and a 3,520mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

However, the new handsets share other specifications, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 8.0 Oreo OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (no microSD card slot), 12.3MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), EIS (gyro), phase detection and laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1/2.6" sensor size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 1.4 μm pixel size.

It may also be mentioned that the price of Google Pixel 2 will start at $649, while Pixel 2 XL price will start at $849. The Pixel 2 64GB model will be priced at Rs 61,000 in India while the 128GB variant will cost Rs 70,000. The Pixel 2 XL will cost Rs 73,000 for the 64GB model and Rs 82,000 for the 128GB variant.