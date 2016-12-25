Android Wear , Asus ZenWatch 3, India, Qualcomm, Snapdragon 2100
Android Wear-powered Asus ZenWatch 3 launched in India; all you need to knowAsus India Press Kit

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus launched the company's flagship smart wearable ZenWatch in India.

Asus ZenWatch 3 comes in the orthodox metal-clad model having circular body with 44mm diameter and 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass shield on top. It is powered by Google's latest Android Wear v2.0 backed by Qualcomm's dedicated smartwatch CPU-- Snapdragon Wear 2100 with 512MB LDDR3 RAM, 4GB eMMC flash storage, a massive 340mAh, which can keep the device active for close to two days and it also boasts quick-charge technology that takes only 15 minutes to charge the smartwatch from zero to 60 %.

It also acts as a full-featured activity tracker thanks to the all-new ZenFit app, which automatically counts wearers' steps throughout the day with industry-leading 95 percent accuracy, and it also provides reminders to move after periods of inactivity. Additionally, ZenFit tracks a range of activities — i.e., walking, running, push-ups, sit-ups — and it works together with the companion smartphone app to provide helpful and easy-to-understand summaries and graphs for a complete picture of physical activity.

It also comes with IP67 dust and water resistant certifications. This means the device will be impervious to sweat and can also survive underwater up to 1 meter (around 3.2 feet) for 30 minutes.

Asus ZenWatch 3 come in two colour options—Gunmetal and Silver. They are available for pre-order on Flipkart in three sub-variants having leather and rubber straps with prices starting at Rs. 17,599.

Key specifications of Asus ZenWatch 3:

Model Asus ZenWatch 3
Display
  • 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400x400p resolution and protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and 2-finger touch feature
  • Pixel density 287 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android Wear 2.0
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
RAM 512MB LPDDR3
Storage 4GB eMMC flash
Battery
  • 340mAh with quick charge (15 minutes to charge from zero to 60%), comes with magnetic charging cable
  • Battery life: 1-2 days
Sensors 6-axis (G+A), ambient light sensor
Add-ons Built-in microphone, call and messaging support, Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi
Strap type Rubber/Leather
Dimensions
  • Diameter: more than 45 mm
  • Height: 9.95-10.75mm
Colours Silver and Gunmetal
Price
  • WI503Q-1LDBR0015: Gunmetal +leather strap (Dark brown): Rs. 18,999
  • WI503Q-2RBGE0007: Silver +Rubber strap (Beige): Rs. 17,599
  • WI503Q-1RGRY0007: Gunmetal +Rubber strap (Brownish Grey): Rs. 17,599
