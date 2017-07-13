American multinational tech giant Google Inc. has acquired Halli Labs, a Bangalore-based artificial intelligence firm. While the start-up announced the news late on Wednesday, July 12, it did not disclose the details of the acquisition including the finances involved.

"We will be joining Google's Next Billion Users team to help get more technology and information into more people's hands around the world," the company said in a blog post, according to IANS.

"Halli Labs is applying modern ML techniques to old problems and domains to help technology march on in its timeless purpose— that of giving superhuman powers to all of us humans in letting us do whatever we want to do, better," the post added.

The firm, which is just four months old, works towards building deep learning and machine learning systems.

Halli Labs was co-founded by Pankaj Gupta, the chief technology officer of now obsolete brand Stayzilla, early this year. He has previously worked with Twitter as a senior data scientist in San Francisco for five years and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and Stanford University.

Halli Labs is one of the AI firms that have been acquired by tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft in the recent past. Facebook too had acquired LittleEyeLabs in January 2014.

After the start-up made the announcement, the same was confirmed by Google, which told Tech Crunch: "We are excited that the Halli Labs team is joining Google. They'll be joining our team that is focused on building products that are designed for the next billion users coming online, particularly in India."

Later, Google's vice-president for product management Caesar Sengupta too welcomed the team of Halli Labs on Twitter and posted: "Welcome @Pankaj and the team at @halli_labs to Google. Looking forward to building some cool stuff together."