Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has said that Yuvraj Singh will be considered for selection in future, provided he gets some match time under his belt.

The 36-year-old World Cup-winning all-rounder was ignored for the upcoming Sri Lanka series as a T20I squad, with quite a few fresh faces, for the three-match rubber was announced in New Delhi on Monday, December 4.

Yuvraj last played for India during their tour to West Indies in June. The veteran was kept out of the Indian side as he had been struggling to clear the much-talked-about yo-yo fitness test, which has become a prerequisite to getting into the Indian side.

However, Prasad's comments come after Yuvraj finally managed to clear the fitness test on Sunday, December 3, at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

"Yuvraj also had fitness issues. I am very happy that he has cleared the fitness Tests. Since he had not played cricket for quite some time, let him have some match practice," Prasad told reporters on Monday.

He added: "We will definitely see him in times to come."

'Will keep playing till 2019 Cricket World Cup'

The Punjab all-rounder reportedly irked a section of BCCI officials for missing five of his state team's six matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. As it turned out, Yuvraj had skipped first-class duties to focus on his fitness at the NCA.

Contrary to speculations, Prasad said: "We have definitely not told him [to miss Ranji Trophy and focus on fitness]."

Meanwhile, Yuvraj conceded on Monday that he sees himself playing at least until the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The left-hander also said he is not afraid of failure and that he still believes in himself.

"I am not afraid of failure. I have gone through ups and downs. I have seen defeat and that's what the pillar of success is," Yuvraj said at an interactive session organised by UNICEF in Colombo.

He added: "I am still playing. I don't know what format I am going to play. But I am pushing every day as hard as I used to, maybe harder than before because I am getting older. And I see myself playing cricket till 2019 and obviously take a call after that."

"So, I still believe in myself. As I said I don't know how many people believe in me but I do believe in myself."

