The gorgeous Pahadi girl and Kangana Ranaut's sister has given birth to a baby boy. She has named him Prithvi Raj Chandel.

Rangoli took to Twitter to share the news, captioning the picture as: Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel

Rangoli married her childhood friend Ajay Chandel in a simple ceremony in Delhi in 2011 and after seven years of matrimonial bliss, the couple are now parents.

Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel ? pic.twitter.com/5k7JcUBV15 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017

