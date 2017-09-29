After the success of Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana Ranaut and Aanand L Rai are all set to join hands for Tanu Weds Manu 3.

The director confirmed that after he finishes shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's dwarf movie, he will start working on the script of Tanu Weds Manu third part.

In response to his rumoured rift with Kangana, Aanand told Mid-Day, "What fallout? Once I am done with Khan saab's film, we will start working on the script for the third part."

"Tanu Weds Manu was my first hit. Kangana and I enjoyed working on TWM. We shared a great rapport. After I wrapped up Raanjhanaa and she finished Queen, we came together for TWM Returns," the director added.

Explaining the reason behind those rumours, Kangana too said that she would soon meet Aanand to discuss about Tanu Weds Manu 3.

"I had to work to make Datto and Tanu (her characters in TWM Returns) drastically different. It required a lot of work and that probably distanced Aanand sir from me. He's someone who needs a lot of pampering. Once the pressure of Manikarnika (her next movie) is off me, I will meet and spend some time with him. The third part of TWM will have to be crackling. So far, there's no discussion, but the film might happen next year," the daily quoted Kangana as saying.

The national award-winning actress' last release Simran did not do well at the box office. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie bombed at the commercial circuits. However, Kangana has some good offers like Manikarnika and Tanu Weds Manu 3 in her kitty that are likely to bring her back in the race.