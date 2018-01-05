Arshi Khan could not win Bigg Boss 11, but the show has certainly given her fame. She is now a well-known face, and it looks like she has already bagged her first big project.

Arshi is reportedly on the verge of bagging an item number, and her fans will get to see her dance moves on television soon.

Arshi herself confirmed that she might be seen in an item song for a daily soap if everything goes well.

"I am loving the fame right now. And soon I will be making a guest appearance in daily soap Meri Hanikarak Biwi. Things haven't been finalised yet but if all goes well, I will shoot for an item song in that show. I am really excited about it," Arshi told SpotboyE.

The report also said the item song would be shot around a marriage drama between two characters on the show.

Arshi was one of the most-talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 11. After her eviction, many on social media had said the show's entertainment quotient had gone down.

Although she was earlier known just for her controversies, Arshi has now built a good fan-following, whom she calls "awaam". There was buzz recently that Arshi would make a surprise visit to the Bigg Boss 11 house soon.

Rumours were also rife that Hiten Tejwani or Priyanka Sharma will accompany her inside Bigg Boss 11.

"Arshi Khan and one more contestant possibly Hiten Tejwani or Priyank Sharma could make a surprise visit as part of a task between 6 to 9 January. The exact dates are not known, but it could be any time before the finale," a source had told International Business Times, India.