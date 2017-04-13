Good Friday is just around the corner and the one thing that everybody needs is a perfect black dress to wear. Everyone will surely have at least one or two black dresses in their wardrobe collection. But when it comes to choose something that will capture the attention of all and give the looks that inspire, no one really knows what to wear.

Since some parts of the world have already welcomed Spring, and Summer is officially in the air in other parts of the globe, it is important to choose a comfortable and fashionable outfit.

Black is one of the favourite colours of many of the celebrities and they have donned some of their favourite dresses at the red carpet arrivals. So it would not be really difficult to browse through those fashionable outfits.

But to make things easier, here is a perfect guide to a few A-list worthy black dresses for people belonging to all age groups, which includes floor length gown to sexy mini frocks that will inspire everyone.

1. Angelina Jolie's little black dress

This mini-frock is simple and stylish. It can be teamed with a pair of heels or thigh-high boots and accessorised with minimal jewelleries. The outfit will not just brighten the wearer's skin tone but also increase their confidence level.

2. Jennifer Lopez's knee-length frock

This skirt-inspired body hugging dress is a perfect choice for those who want to feel cool in hot looks. The halter neck sleeveless frock will not just help any one to beat the heat of summer but also give inspiring looks. It can be teamed with a pair of glossy black heels and accessorise it with gold or silver jewelleries.

3. Selena Gomez's off-the-shoulder gown

Wanna be the show stopper? Try out this floor-length gown of The Heart Wants What It Wants singer. The heavy metallic works on the plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder cap sleeves will surely give a perfect look and its the best choice for those who does not like to wear ornaments.

4. Beyonce's glittering strings

This sparkling little black dress with heavily studded full-sleeves is all one needs to stand out of the crowd. A pair of hooped earrings and studded high heels will complete the looks of this mini-frock.

5. Rihanna's floor-length gown

This suit-inspired long frock is simple yet fashionable. Its A-line pattern and loose features will help the wearer to exhibit their incredible curves without flaunting their skin and feeling the heat of summer. The outfit can be accessorised with minimal ornaments.

6. Britney Spears' little black teaser

Wanna look sexy without really flaunting skin? Here you go. This little black dress will surely do the needful. With the single shoulder plunging neckline and the daring thigh-high slight will definitely turn the heads.

7. Jennifer Aniston's blazer style mini frock

This little black dress will help the wearer to standout of the crowd, as it is different from usual one piece patterns. The highlighted beads at the slight and patched leather works adds to the beauty of the outfit. It can be paired with high heels or boots.

8. Gwyneth Paltrow's multi-coloured frock

Pick this outfit for a new look. The sequel works in the neckline and lace sleeves make it different. The little black dress with interesting details is perfect for a chic look.

9. Taylor Swift's jumpsuit

The sparkling halter neck sleeveless dress with body-hugging features will help the wearer to look cool in hot looks. The backless top with a thick leather belt across the waistline will help one to flaunt their incredible curves.

10. Demi Lovato's two piece

Loose black trousers accompanied with a blazer is a match made for special occasions like Good Friday. It adds on to ones glamorous looks and brighten their skin tone. It is an ultimate wardrobe essential.