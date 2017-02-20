After the success of The Good Wife, the creators of the show are returning on CBS with a spinoff, The Good Fight. Focusing on three lead characters, the series will see women fighting their own battles and yet uniting when needed. The grey roles are played by Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo and Rose Leslie.

The plotline of the spinoff begins after almost one year after the last episode timeline of The Good Wife. Titled Inauguration, episode 1 begins with Diane Lockhart, played by Baranski, staring at the TV in shock as she sees Donald Trump being sworn in as the president. Following the scenes influenced by political developments, Diane is seen making her way to the office to announce her retirement.

But in an unfortunate turn of events, her friends are revealed to have been running a Ponzi scheme that leaves her bankrupt and destroys the reputation of Diane's goddaughter, Maia (Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie). Diane is forced to leave the company following her retirement plan.

Diane and Marissa are seen joining Lucca at one of Chicago's pre-eminent law firms. The first episode showcases Diane's frustration towards life, career and her trying to bring back a stable balance to life. The episode does make a few references to characters from The Good Wife, who do not feature in the spinoff series.

The series comes from "The Good Wife" creators Robert and Michelle King. It stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Erica Tazel, Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters in vital roles.

The new series premieres on February 19, Sunday at 8/7c PM on CBS.

When can you watch The Good Fight online?

The episode will be live streamed at 8 PM ET on CBS All Access. The second episode will be made available from 8:30 PM ET.

How can you watch The Good Fight online?

Download the CBS app on your streaming gadget (iPhone, iPad, Android phone and/or tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or a choice of many more connected devices.) or go to cbs.com/thegoodfight to watch the episode.

Watch the trailer here: