Goblin actor Gong Yoo was rumoured to be working with Lee Min Ho in City Hunter 2, but looks like it will not happen anytime soon. Gong Yoo, who is basking in the success of tvN's hit drama Goblin, will take a break from his busy schedule in mid-March.

After wrapping Goblin, the actor is now busy shooting commercials. He has a busy schedule and pans to take a break from his hectic life from mid-March.

"Gong Yoo is currently very busy due to his CF commitments. He has no official activities scheduled from mid-March, so he will probably take some personal time off to rest. That's when he will look over scripts and offers for his next project," a representative from Management Soop stated.

Reports suggested that he has been roped to play an important role in the second season of Lee Min Ho-starrer City Hunter. Although there has been no official announcement about the second season of City Hunter, reports suggest that Gong Yoo and Lee Min Ho will be joined by Park Shin Hye.

However, the official announcement suggests that he will sign a movie rather than working on a drama. "There's a high possibility that his next project will be a movie rather than a drama," the representative said.

In other news, Gong Yoo's Goblin might not return with the second season. The actor confirmed on Twitter to inform fans that there will be no Goblin 2. "Sad to say there will be no Season 2 for 쓸쓸하고 찬란하神-도깨비 (Goblin) to happen. Some stories are always better to end as it is. 모두 사랑해!" read a message on a Twitter account claiming to belong to the actor. "Don't worry. Our talented writer Kim Eun-sook | 김은숙 | has always been amazed by fantasy stories. Anticipate her future works! 감사합니다," the message read.