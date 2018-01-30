Honor's latest mid-range Honor 9 Lite continued its hot streak in India with the fourth flash sale closing in a jiffy on Flipkart earlier this afternoon.

Last week, the company announced they sold close to 150 units a second in the first flash sale at 12:00 am on January 21. The company held another round later in the afternoon same day and it too received the same response. Third flash sale (on January 23) too was a success with flash sale getting over in 120 seconds. Now, in the latest edition, they sold out the Honor 9 Lite stocks within 120 seconds. However, there is no word on numbers of units were in for the fourth flash sale.

The overwhelming response is palpable considering the fact that the Honor 9 Lite is the most feature-rich in the mid-range class. It comes packed with top-notch features, which rivals have not been able to match to date.

Honor 9 Lite boasts quad-camera setup, 13MP+2MP each on the front and the back. With dual-cameras, it offers advanced Portrait mode 2.0 that allows users take Bokeh picture with blur effect in the background.

It flaunts a 5.65-inch screen with full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD IPS screen having 18:9 aspect ratio, guaranteeing the rich cinematic viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with proprietary Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core (4x2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) backed by Mali-T830 MP2 graphics engine, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Here's when you can buy Honor 9 Lite again on Flipkart

Flipkart is hosting fifth Honor 9 Lite flash sale on February 6 at 12:00 pm. There is no word on how much units will be available, but it is expected to be more compared to previous editions. The e-commerce company is also offering Rs 7,000 buyback guarantee for a limited period.

"Honor 9 Lite's continued sale success is a testament to its technological innovation and superior product quality. Since the first sale, we have witnessed unprecedented consumer response that has pushed Honor 9 Lite to emerge as one of the best-selling smartphones from Honor's portfolio this year. We expect the momentum to grow more and more with time." P Sanjeev, vice president, sales, Huawei consumer business group, said in a statement.

Key specifications of Honor 9 Lite: