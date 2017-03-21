America's first motorcycle company Indian Motorcycle and America's first registered distillery Jack Daniel's had last week treated bike lovers with the launch of Jack Daniel's Limited Edition, the special edition of Indian Chieftain. And the latest buzz is that the special edition was sold out in a record 10 minutes.

Also read: 2017 Nissan Terrano facelift coming soon; what to expect?

Overwhelmed by the response, Steve Menneto, President of Motorcycles for Polaris Industries, had this to say: "Without any doubt, this brand collaboration and motorcycle is tapping directly into the deep sense of patriotism and American pride. We couldn't have been prouder to be a part of it."

"This overwhelming level of demand is an incredible testament to the power of these two iconic American brands," he added.

The special edition is powered by Thunder Stroke 111 -- the 1811cc engine producing 161.6Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. This marks the second year that two distinctly American brands joined forces to deliver unique V-twin-powered motorcycles.

Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniel's have partnered with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles to design the limited edition Indian Chieftain. Each Jack Daniel's limited edition Indian Chieftain gets an American flag that is handmade from Jack Daniel's barrel wood and includes a customised plaque with the owner's name, motorcycle number and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

The motorcycle features Jack Daniel's-themed custom finishes, white and black crystal paint job with Jack Daniel's-inspired charcoal-coloured accents and 19-inch, 10-spoke contrast cut front wheel and open fender. Jack Daniel's horn cover badge is made of silver and hand-crafted by Montana Silversmith.

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 badging and custom-embossed tank console with unique build number are other major attractions of the bike. The special edition of Indian Chieftain, which was limited to just 100 units, has been priced at $34,999.