Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn are having a box office clash with their respective movies Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again releasing this Diwali. Although Ajay's film is the clear winner in this battle with its excellent opening collection, reports claimed that Aamir had played a "dirty game" that is affecting the business of Golmaal Again.

According to DNA, before the release of Secret Superstar, Aamir had forced multiplex owners to give his film half of the screens, even though it is a much smaller film when compared to Golmaal Again.

The report stated that Aamir allegedly "blackmailed" the multiplex owners that if they did not allot 50 percent of the screens to Secret Superstar, the actor would not allow them to screen any of his upcoming big movies.

Golmaal Again has been having house full shows at many multiplexes, and due to the limited number of screens, a big chunk of audience were disappointed that they could not get tickets, the report said.

After collecting over Rs 30 crore on its first day at the Indian box office, Golmaal Again continued its excellent run over the weekend. Although the Rohit Shetty directorial is making superb business, it would have apparently made even bigger collection had it been showed on more screens.

Golmaal Again is a bigger film than Secret Superstar, they say, in terms of budget and star cast. Hence, the former should have been allotted more multiplex screens, and the 50-50 share is unfair.

Both Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again have witnessed strong word of mouth, but the latter's popularity apparently is one of the factors for its brilliant performance at the box office. The film crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic market in just two days, making it one of the biggest opening grossers of the year.