Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is gearing up to lock horns with superstars Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan as his next outing Golmaal Again is set to be released on the same date of 2.0 vs Secret Superstar.

The makers had initially planned to release Golmaal Again as Diwali treat, but they decided to postpone it to avoid its clash with Rajinikanth's movie 2.0. The makers of 2.0 thanked them for the same. Raju Mahalingam‏, the COO of Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling the movie, had tweeted: "Rohitji, thanks for the magnanimous support given for 2.0 !!! You are Indeed a great fan of our @superstarrajini !!!"

The latest we hear that the makers of Golmaal Again, which is the fourth installment in the Golmaal franchise, have locked a release date for the movie. Shibasish Sarkar, COO of Reliance Entertainment, which is jointly producing the film with Rohit, confirmed the news on his Twitter page this morning. He posted still of the movie and wrote: "#GolmaalAgain ...all set for Diwali 2017 release !!"

Shibasish Sarkar also released a statement to the media on the release date of the film. "Golmaal Again, one of the most successful franchises of the Indian film industry, has created huge curiosity and demand among the exhibitors and distributors of the country. On their demand, we decided on a wide-scale release in the Diwali weekend of 2017, the festival period being apt for families and children," Mumbai Mirror quoted his statement.

Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tussh Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi and Tabu are playing the lead roles in Golmaal Again. All of them took to their Twitter pages to share the news about its release date. Few have retweeted the makers post, While others wrote: "#Golmaalagain this Diwali."

The film unit, which recently wrapped up its Mumbai schedule, is now busy shooting for Golmaal Again in Hyderabad. "After this month-long schedule they will take a break, followed by another schedule in Ooty towards the end of May or early June," a source from the team told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi confirmed on his Twitter handle that the shooting of Golmaal Again is fast inching towards its completion. This morning, comedy actor tweeted: "Good morning... #GolmaalAgain is zipping towards finish line. Working with the coolest cast in the hottest weather..."

Golmaal Again, 2.0 and Secret Superstar are highly-talked about and most-awaited Indian movies of 2017. The clash among the three films is surely going to create a scarcity of theatres and also split the viewers among them. The clash is sure to cause losses to the makers of these movies, if they do not take necessary action to avoid this mega clash at the box office.