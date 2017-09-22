The makers of the fourth instalment of the Golmaal series — Golmaal Again — released the trailer of the film on Friday, September 22.

Going by the short clip, one can say director Rohit Shetty has taken the comedy element a notch higher in Golmaal Again and will certainly take viewers for a fun and crazy ride. The movie seems to be bigger and better than the previous instalments.

Golmaal Again has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade while Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are new additions to the mad family. There is huge buzz around Golmaal Again and the trailer promises that the movie will live up to viewers' expectations.

It has been over 10 years since the first instalment of the Golmaal franchise released, and needless to say all the films have been entertaining and left viewers in splits.

Ahead of the trailer release, Ajay had released a poster of the film wherein the hilarious tagline read: "Is Diwali Logic nahi sirf magic (This Diwali forget logic, only magic)," hinting that people need to leave their brains at home and get entertained by the crazy cast.

Check out the trailer of Golmaa Again:

Parineeti Chopra has replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie. The actress, who has been quite excited to be part of Golmaal, has spoken about her experience working with the extended star cast.

"All of these people are mad – right from the director to the last crew member. The reason we are able to show all the fun onscreen is only because we have so much fun off-screen. I never thought I'll have so much fun on the set of a movie," she was earlier quoted as saying by PTI.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and backed by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again is set to release in October during Diwali.