Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again has become the biggest Bollywood money spinner of 2017, as its total collection has surpassed the Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office in 24 days.

The Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy film was released 3,500 screens in India and 732 screens in the international markets on October 20. Its total screen count was 4,232, which was the biggest release ever for Golmaal franchise. Golmaal Again opened to fantastic response and made a great collection.

The movie earned Rs 174.45 crore in the domestic market and Rs 28.72 crore in the overseas market in seven days. The movie crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in the first week, with its total worldwide collection reaching Rs 203.17 crore gross.

After seeing its first-week collection, trade analysts in B-Town predicted that Golmaal Again would cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office in its second week. But the movie could not do in the next two weeks, as it clashed with new releases.

But the Ajay Devgn starrer has done achieved that feat in its fourth weekend. Golmaal Again has collected Rs 1.78 crore at the domestic box office on its fourth Friday and Saturday together, taking its total net collection to Rs Rs 199.74 crore. Its 23-day total stands at Rs 256.05 crore gross.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: #GolmaalAgain steps into ₹ 200 cr Club today [Sun; Day 24]... [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 199.74 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER!

On the other hand, Golmaal Again has continued to rock at the overseas box office in the fourth week and collected a total of Rs 46.08 crore in 23 days. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#GolmaalAgain crosses $ 7 million / ₹ 45 cr mark OVERSEAS... Total till Saturday, 11 November 2017: $ 7.07 million [₹ 46.08 cr]... EXCELLENT!"

Golmaal Again has collected Rs 302.13 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 23 days. It has become the highest grossing movie for Ajay Devgn. It has also emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2017.