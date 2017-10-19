Director Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again (Golmal 4) starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu has received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of the Golmaal film franchise and this film is a horror comedy entertainer. Rohit Shetty and Yunus Sajawal have written the story and screenplay for the movie, while Sajid-Farhad penned dialogues. The movie, with a runtime of 2.31 hours, has a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Golmaal Again story: Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman Prasad (Shreyas Talpade) and Laxman (Kunal Khemu) move back to a new palatial house in their old neighbourhood. Their life turns upside down when they realise that the house is haunted. How they solve this problem forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: The audiences say that Rohit Shetty has come up with another engaging and entertaining screenplay for Golmaal Again. As in its previous instalments, this movie also doesn't care about logic, but what surprises you the most is the horror element. It is a perfect laugh riot for this Diwali.

Performances: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu have done their jobs well and their comedy is the highlight of the movie. Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prakash Raj are also new addition to this franchise and they have done justice to their roles. Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra and Murali Sharma are also assets of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: Golmaal Again, which has been bankrolled by Rohit Shetty and Sangeeta Ahir, has rich production elements. Music, picturisation, action, VFX works and art direction are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Golmaal Again movie review and ratings by audience:

Prince Prithvi‏ @PrincePrithvi

1st half packs a scary punch #GolmaalAgain. #GolmaalAgain ~ A variety Golmaal & a Laugh-Out-Loud Entertainer. Rohit Shetty - @ajaydevgn combo never disappoints.(3.5☆/5). Golmaal > #GolmaalAgain , Golmaal3 > Golmaal2 Gopal @ajaydevgn gets better with every Golmaals. This time its mix of all Gopals #GolmaalAgain

KRK‏ @iamkamalRkhan

Watched #GolmaalAgain Last night @ajaydevgn superb performance take a bow #RohitShetty One word review :Total Dhamaal ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan

#GolmaalAgain INTERVAL!! Too much entertainment till now. Amazing plot and storyline. Superb comedy by @ajaydevgn & @ArshadWarsi. The duo of @ajaydevgn and #RohitShetty never disappoints!! #GolmaalAgain is essentially a laughter and hilarious riot. Sure SHOT WINNER ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Review #GolmaalAgain from UAE ! Paisa Vasool Horror Comedy film. Hilarious Performances by all actors. A Perfect Diwali Gift ! 3.5*/5* Best Comedy film of the Year ! Hilarious Performances + Terrific Dialogues + Rocking Music = 3.5*/5*

Bhole Bhakt Baba‏ @bhaktbaba

Its interval and #GolmaalAgain is terrific n hilarious. Rohit and Ajay combo is always a treat to watch. @ajaydevgn #HappyDiwali

Watch Golmaal Again official trailer here

Nagraj Returns‏ @CrookBond_D