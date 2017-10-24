Ajay Devgn's big release Golmaal Again has been unstoppable at the box office since its opening day, and the movie dominated the commercial circuits even on Monday.

The multi-starrer has had a brilliant opening at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 30.14 crore nett on Friday. It went on to earn Rs 28.37 crore on Saturday and Rs 29.09 crore on Sunday.

The comedy film had taken its collection close to Rs 100 crore in just three days. And Golmaal Again has passed the Monday litmus test with flying colours too.

Golmaal Again collected over Rs 16 crore nett at the Indian box office on its day 4, takings it collection to over Rs 100 crore. The movie was just short of Rs 13 crore to cross the 100 crore mark, which apparently the film recovered quite easily on Monday.

"#GolmaalAgain passes the crucial 'Monday test' with SOLID numbers... Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark... SUPERB...," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

"#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr. Total: ₹ 103.64 cr. India biz," he added.

It is a huge number considering Monday was a working day that also after a long Diwali weekend. Moreover, Golmaal Again released alongside Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, which seems to have made no impact on its collection.

Although Secret Superstar is also a hit, Golmaal Again has brought a relief to the industry, which was in dire need of a big box office hit. Although the Ajay-starrer received mixed reviews from critics, strong word of mouth and the hype around the film has worked wonders.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fourth installment of the popular franchise was initially released in 3,500 screens across India. However, having received an overwhelming response from the audience, the makers of the film reportedly increased the screen count.

Considering the current trend, Golmaal Again is likely to go a long way at the box office with impressive numbers even over the weekdays.