Rohit Shetty is back with the fourth instalment of Golmaal. Though it clashed with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, it didn't affect its collection much. The first-day box office collection of Ajay Devgn's movie has beaten his own previous record.

Yes, you heard it right! Golmaal Again has made around Rs 30 crore on its first day. It is the highest opening collection of 2017.

The movie has beaten Singham Returns record. Singham Returns was also Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty flick and its opening business was Rs 32 crore.

The advance booking for Golmaal Again opened on Thursday afternoon and the tickets in most of the theatres were sold out within hours. After seeing this massive response, trade analysts predicted that the Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy film would start on a good at the box office.

Released in 3,500 screens, Golmaal Again has witnessed an earth-shattering response in cinema halls across the domestic market in the morning shows. Many theatres ran to packed houses and the film-goers were seen appreciating the film on social media.

However, this news of the movie being leaked online will certainly upset the makers.

Being the latest victim of piracy, Golmaal Again full movie has been made available on some websites with free download and watch online options. While some of the sites have a poor print of the film, some even have uploaded HD quality print.

Although Golmaal Again got a positive response from the critics, the online leak is likely to affect its box office collection. Piracy has been a major setback for Bollywood industry as almost all the movies of late have been leaked online just hours after their release.

Some got leaked online even before the official release, leaving the producers in huge losses. Films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Great Grand Masti and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz had been leaked online before the release.