Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again (Golmal 4) has opened to a fantastic response at the domestic box office and is set to make a record-breaking collection on the first day of its release.

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise and the success has created a lot of hype for this movie. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's combo, which has churned out several hits, has added to the expectations of the movie, which hit cinema halls across the globe today.

Golmaal Again could not get enough number of cinema halls as it had to share the screens with the other new release, Secret Superstar. Secondly, the distributors and theatre owners could not open its ticket booking well in advance. The fans of Golmaal films were also a bit upset with its limited release and delay in the opening of ticket booking.

The advance booking for Golmaal Again opened on Thursday afternoon and the tickets in most of the theatres were sold out within hours. After seeing this massive response, trade analysts predicted that the Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy film would start on a good at the box office.

Released in 3,500 screens, Golmaal Again has witnessed an earth-shattering response in cinema halls across the domestic market in the morning shows. Many theatres ran to packed houses and the film-goers were seen appreciating the film on social media. The film has registered an average of over 75 percent occupancy. The word of mouth is expected to increase the footfall in the afternoon and evening shows.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Serpentine queues... Packed morning shows... House Full boards... #GolmaalAgain opens to a TERRIFIC response."

As per early trends, Golmaal Again is likely to collect over Rs 20 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day.