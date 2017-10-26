Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again has zoomed up into the sky like a rocket with its record-breaking run at the box office. The movie has now surpassed Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil lifetime collections and secured the fifth position in the list of top 10 grossers of 2017. It has earned Rs 126.94 in just six

days of its release in theatres taking its worldwide gross collection to over Rs 175 crore.

Golmaal Again, which is the fourth instalment in the successful Golmaal franchise, opened to packed houses across the screens in India and overseas as well. It crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in just four days and has now become Ajay Devgn's highest opener in Australia, New

Zealand and Fiji.

Golmaal Again has pushed some of the big guns of Bollywood like Kaabil, Salman Khan's Tubelight, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2, Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania and others one step down the box office hill and is still laughing all the way to the banks.

Trade analyst took to Twitter to share the break-up of Golmaal Again's day wise collections.

#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr, Wed 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2017

Despite locking horns with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, Golmaal Again has managed to pull the audiences to the theatres to cash in on the Diwali festivities. It showcased its popularity and power among the masses whom they have been entertaining and tickling their funny bones over a decade now.

Check out the top 10 highest grossing movies of 2017 so far.

Rank Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2017 India Nett (Cr) 1 Baahubali 2: Hindi 511.30 2 Raees 139.00 3 Judwaa 2 137.81* 4 Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 133.60 5 Golmaal Again 126.94* 6 Kaabil 126.85 7 Tubelight 121.25 8 Jolly LLB 2 117.00 9 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 116.60 10 Baadshaho 78.02

Rohit Shetty's directorial has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Johnny Lever, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Tabu in prominent roles.