Bollywood's big release Golmaal Again has completed its first weekend at the box office with excellent collection. The multi-starrer movie has inched closer to Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market in just 3 days.

Having released in 3,500 screens in India, Golmaal Again witnessed an overwhelming response on its opening day itself. The film collected Rs 30.14 crore nett at the Indian box office on Friday.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer's business was little less on Saturday as compared to the first day collection, but the figure was still impressive. Golmaal Again earned Rs 28.37 crore nett on its second day, taking its nett collection over Rs 50 crore in just two days.

With strong word of mouth and great hype around the film, Golmaal Again continued its dream run at the box office even on Sunday.

Although exact figures are yet to be out, early estimates suggest that the comedy film collected Rs 30 crore (approximately) on its day 3.

Golmaal Again almost reached Rs 90 crore nett collection over its first weekend, and will soon cross the 100 crore mark. Despite having a clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, the Rohit Shetty directorial seems to be unstoppable at the box office.

Although Secret Superstar too received positive response from the critics and audience, it is Golmaal Again that has dominated the box office over the weekend. Golmaal Again has become Ajay's second biggest opening film after Singham Returns that had collected Rs 32.09 crore on first day.

There are also reports that the makers of the film have increased the screen count after receiving such overwhelming response. It is likely that Golmaal Again will continue to make good money over the weekdays as well.