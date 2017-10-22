Rohit Shetty has once again managed to struck gold at the box office with his recently released Golmaal Again which is the fourth instalment in the successful Golmaal franchise. The movie opened to packed houses across the country and has broken major records at the box office.

The big Diwali release has managed to pull in the audiences to the theatres despite having limited screens that it had to share with Aamir Khan's emotional drama Secret Superstar which released a day prior to its release. With an extended holiday period and a fantastic buzz around it, Golmaal Again has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Here are the five major records that Golmaal Again broke in just two days of its release.

1. Second highest opening day collections of 2017 after Baahubali 2:

Golmaal Again zoomed up to the second position in the list of highest opening day movies of 2017 by earning Rs 30.14 crores on the first day of its release. It has beaten the opening day collections of Salman Khan's Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 which minted Rs 21.15 crore, Rs 20.42 crore and Rs 16.10 crore respectively. Baahubali 2 was left unshaken from its numero uno position with the highest opening day collection of Rs 41.00 crore.

Rank Top 10 movies Highest opening day collections of 2017 (Cr) 1 Baahubali 2 41.00 2 Golmaal Again 30.14 3 Tubelight 21.15 4 Raees 20.42 5 Judwaa 2 16.10 6 Jab Harry Met Sejal 15.25 7 Jolly LLB 2 13.20 8 Toilet - Ek Prem Katha 13.10 9 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 12.25 10 Kaabil 10.43

2. Beaten Aamir Khan's Dangal in the list of top opening day grossers:

Golmaal Again has pushed Aamir Khan's wrestling blockbuster drama Dangal to secure the ninth position in the top 10 opening day grossers of Bollywood till date. Dangal earned Rs 29.78 crore on the opening day.

Rank Top 10 movies Top opening day collections till date (Cr) 1 Happy New Year 44.97 2 Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion 41.00 3 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 40.35 4 Sultan 36.54 5 Dhoom 3 36.22 6 Chennai Express 33.12 7 Ek Tha Tiger 32.93 8 Singham Returns 32.09 9 Golmaal Again 30.14 10 Dangal 29.78

3. Ajay Devgn's second biggest opener till date:

Golmaal Again has become Ajay Devgn's second biggest opener till date after Singham Returns which earned Rs 32 crore on its opening day.

Rank Top 5 movies Collections (Cr) 1 Singham Returns 32.09 2 Golmaal Again 30.14 3 Bol Bachchan 12.10 4 Himmatwala 12.10 5 Baadshaho 12.03

4. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's third biggest opener:

The director-actor duo of Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have once again cast a spell on the audiences with their collaboration in Golmaal Again. It has now become the duo's third biggest opener till date after Bol Bachchan with Rs 12.10 crore and Singham Returns.

Rank Top 5 movies Collections (Cr) 1 Chennai Express 33.12 2 Singham Returns 32.09 3 Golmaal Again 30.14 4 Dilwale 21 5 Bol Bachchan 12.10

5. Fastest movie to cross Rs. 50 crore mark:

With its record breaking performance at the box office, Golmaal Again has made it to the list of movies to cross Rs 50 crore the fastest, beating Aamir Khan's PK by collecting Rs 58.51 crore in just two days of its release. It now rests at ninth position in the list.

Rank Top 10 movies Fastest to cross Rs. 50 crore mark till date (Cr) 1 Baahubali - The Conlusion 2 days (41+40.50=81.50) 2 Happy New Year 2 days (44.97+31.60=76.57) 3 Sultan 2 days (36.54+37.20=73.74) 4 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 2 days (40.35+31.03=71.38) 5 Dhoom 3 2 days (36.22+33.25=69.47) 6 Dangal 2 days (29.78+34.82=64.6) 7 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 days (27.25+36.50=63.75) 8 Chennai Express 2 days (33.12+28=61.12) 9 Golmaal Again 2 days (30.14+28.37=58.51) 10 PK 2 days (26.63+30.34=56.97)

While Golmaal Again is having a dream run at the box office, it remains to be seen how many more records will it break in the days to come. Let's wait and watch. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu in prominent roles.