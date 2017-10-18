Rohit Shetty is back with his Golmaal series and his amazing team. Golmaal Again or Golmaal 4 is set to hit the screens this Diwali and it promises to be a laugh riot.

Golmaal Again has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade while Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are new additions to the mad family.

It has been over 10 years since the first instalment of the Golmaal franchise was released, and needless to say all the films have been entertaining and left viewers in splits.

But, this time the movie is having a tough competitor and it is Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. However, Aamir's movie will release a day before Ajay's Golmaal Again. As it is long Diwali holidays, both the movies will have neck-to-neck competition.

Golmaal Again is predicted to open with collection of Rs 12-15 crore at the box office. Though Secret Superstar will affect Ajay movie's business, the popularity of the franchise and the actors are enough to have a good opening.

In fact, Ajay's previous movie, Baadshaho, opened with Rs 12.60 crore. However, the mixed reviews about the movie led to its poor business. The movie's lifetime collection didn't even cross Rs 100 crore.

But there's lot of expectation from Golmaal Again. Firstly, it is a successful franchise, secondly all the actors are amazing and then, the movie is releasing during holidays. Thus, Golmaal 4 is expected to be a big hit and it will also give a tough competition to Aamir's Secret Superstar.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and backed by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again is set to release on October 20. This time the movie has a twist, which is ghost. Golmaal Again has this new element added to the comedy genre.