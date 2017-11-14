Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again has continued its dream run at the domestic box office in its fourth week also and is heading towards beating the lifetime collection record of Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year (HNY).

In its opening week, Golmaal Again has smashed the lifetime records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous Diwali releases Ra.One (Rs 125 crore) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Rs 121 crore). The movie became fourth all-time highest grossing Bollywood movie that released on Diwali in just seven days.

Despite clashing with Ittefaq and Qarib Qarib Single, Golmaal Again continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters in the coming weeks and surpassed the Rs 200-crore mark at the domestic box office on its 24th day. It has become the fourth Diwali release to achieve this feat. In fact, it has also emerged as the first film of 2017 as well as the first movie for Ajay Devgn to achieve this feat.

There seems to be no stopping for the Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy as it continued to fare well even on the weekdays of the fourth week. Golmaal Again has collected a total of Rs 201.84 crore net at the domestic box office in 25 days. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#GolmaalAgain [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr, Mon 41 lakhs. Total: ₹ 201.84 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER!"

However, Shah Rukh Khan's 2014 film Happy New Year has collected Rs 204 crore net at the domestic box office in its lifetime and it is the third highest grossing Diwali release. Golmaal Again is now inching towards this big number.

Golmaal Again needs to collect Rs 2.16 crore in the domestic market to beat the record of Happy New Year. Considering its current pace of collection, the movie still has the potential to rake in the numbers. But it will definitely not be able to beat the record of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which is the second highest grossing Diwali release with its lifetime total collection of Rs 213 crore.