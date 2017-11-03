Golmaal Again has made decent collection at the domestic box office in its second week. The Ajay Devgn-starrer inched closer to the Rs 200-crore mark in 14 days, but it may not surpass this mark in its lifetime.

Golmaal Again received brilliant response and collected Rs 136.07 crore nett at the Indian box office in its first week. The movie did not have any big competitor in the second week and was expected to continue its dream run.

Trade analysts in B-Town predicted that even if its collection dropped 50 percent, Golmaal Again would collect over Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office in its second week and surpass the mark of Rs 200 crore nett in 14 days.

Despite no competition, the Rohit Shetty-directed movie witnessed around 65 percent drop in its collection in the second week.

Golmaal Again collected approximately Rs 47 crore nett at the domestic box office in the second week.

The breakup of its second-week collection is Rs 7.25 crore on Friday, Rs 10.61 crore on Saturday, Rs 13.58 crore on Sunday, Rs 4.33 crore on Monday, Rs 4.02 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.78 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3.43 crore on Thursday.

Golmaal Again has collected Rs 183.07 crore nett at the domestic box office in two weeks, and its 14-day gross total collection has reached Rs 235 crore.

The movie needs around Rs 17 crore nett in the coming days to cross the mark of Rs 200 crore nett.

This horror comedy was expected to be the first original Hindi film to pass the Rs 200-crore mark in 2017, and also become the first film of Ajay Devgn to achieve this feat. But looks like the film has tough times ahead.

Golmaal Again will in its third week face tough completion from new release Ittefaq. Telugu film PSV Garuda Vega and Tamil film Aval are also slated for wide release in South India. All three movies are sure to reduce its screen considerably.

Interestingly, all three films are thrillers and they may halt the collection of the Ajay Devgn-starrer and not allow it to cross the Rs 200-crore mark.