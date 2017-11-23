Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again continued its dream run at the domestic box office in its fifth week and has beaten the collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year (HNY) to become the third highest grossing film released during Diwali.

Golmaal Again performed well in the domestic box office to become the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017. Despite clashing with some big ticket movies, the movie remained undeterred and continued to make good collection at the ticket counters across the country in five weeks.

In its fifth week, Golmaal Again has collected Rs 1.01 crore net at the domestic box office, taking its 33-day total collection in India to Rs 204.14 crore net. Taran Adarsh, a Bollywood trade analyst, tweeted: "#GolmaalAgain [Week 5] Fri 13 lakhs, 25 lakhs, Sun 42 lakhs, Mon 11 lakhs, Tue 10 lakhs. Total: ₹ 204.14 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER."

Golmaal Again has broke the record of 2014 Diwali release Happy New Year, which collected Rs 204 crore net at the domestic box office in its lifetime. The Rohit Shetty-directed multi-starrer film has become the third highest grossing film released during Diwali festival after Krrish 3 (Rs 244.92 crore) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210.16 crore).

Golmaal Again needs to collect over Rs 6 crore in the domestic market to surpass the mark of Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to become the second highest grossing film released during Diwali festival. But considering the current pace of collection, the movie is unlikely to beat this record.

Golmaal Again is a comedy horror film and it is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise. Directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh. It has become the biggest success in the Golmaal film franchise.