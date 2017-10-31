Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again has collected Rs 173 crore nett at the domestic box office in 11 days and landed fourth in the list of highest grossing Bollywood movies released during Diwali.

Diwali, which is the biggest festival for the Hindus, is an auspicious occasion for film releases in India as well. The movies that hit the screens during this season have become hits at the box office in the past. Hence, the Bollywood filmmakers make it a point to the release of their movies during this festival in advance. Two films – Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar – released this year during Diwali.

The craze for Golmaal film franchise and hype created by its promos had sparked a lot of curiosity about Golmaal Again. But the people in the film industry were bit sceptic about its prospects at the box office, as the Rohit Shetty-directed film clashed with Aamir Khan's much-talked about film Secret Superstar.

Despite clashing with Secret Superstar, Golmaal Again emerged as the biggest opening original Hindi film of 2017. The movie went on to collect Rs 136.08 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first week and became the highest grossing Bollywood movie of the year after Shah Rukh Khan's Raaes.

With no big-ticket releases, Golmaal Again continued to its dream run in the second week too. The movie collected approximately Rs 36.92 crore nett in the domestic box office in the four days of its second week. Its 11-day total collection has reached Rs 173 crore nett in the domestic market.

Golmaal Again has beaten the lifetime records of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ra.One and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to become the fourth highest grossing Hindi film released during Diwali.

Considering the current trend, Golmaal Again is likely to cross Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market. But it should be seen whether it would be able to beat the record of the 2014's Happy New Year to become the third highest grossing film durig Diwali or not.

Here is the list of the big Bollywood money spinners released during Diwali in the last 10 years (since 2007). This is based on various reports and the numbers featured here may not match with the actual figures.

Rank Movie Release Collection 1 Krrish 3 2013 Rs 244 crore 2 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 2015 Rs 210 crore 3 Happy New Year 2014 Rs 205 crore 4 Golmaal Again 2017 Rs 173 crore 5 Jab Tak Hai Jaan 2012 Rs 122 crore 6 Ra.One 2011 Rs 115 crore 7 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 2016 Rs 112.50 crore 8 Golmaal 3 2010 Rs 108 crore 9 Son Of Sardaar 2012 Rs 102 crore 10 Shivaay 2016 Rs 100.30 crore 11 Om Shanti Om 2007 Rs 80 crore 12 Golmaal Returns 2008 Rs 52 crore 13 All the Best 2009 Rs 42 crore

