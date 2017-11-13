Golmaal Again has made fantastic collection at the worldwide box office in 24 days and emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017, beating several big ticket films.

One of the most hyped Bollywood movies this year, Golmaal Again has two major advantages. Firstly, it is the fourth instalment in the Golmaal franchise. Secondly, it is the 10th combo movie of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, which are considered as the most successful actor-director combination of our times.

Many in the film industry knew that Golmaal Again would be a hit film at the box office, but none of them were confident that it would be a blockbuster, as it clashed with superstar Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. The hype over the Aamir Khan movie cast a shadow over Golmaal Again's box office prospects.

But Golmaal Again surprised everyone with its record-breaking opening and superb collection in the days followed. The movie went on to shatter most of the box office records of the year and set its own brand new benchmarks. We bring you 10 big collection records created by the Ajay Devgn-starrer.

1. Biggest opener of 2017

Golmaal Again collected Rs 30.14 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day and became the Bollywood's biggest opener of 2017, beating the records of Raaes and Tubelight, which minted Rs 20.42 crore nett and Rs 21.15 crore nett in India on opening days respectively

2. Second highest grosser in opening weekend in 2017

Golmaal Again collected Rs 87.60 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first weekend. The film shattered the record of Tubelight (Rs 64.77 crore) to become second highest grossing Bollywood film in the opening weekend after Raees (Rs 93.24 crore).

3. Fastest Rs 100 crore grossing Bollywood film of 2017

Golmaal Again has surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in 4 days, Raaes and Tubelight achieved this feat in 6 days each.

4. 2017's highest grosser in opening week

Golmaal Again collected Rs 136.07 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first week. The movie broke the records of Tubelight (Rs 106.86 crore) and Raees (Rs 122.36 crore) to become 2017's highest grosser in opening week.

5. Highest grossing Bollywood film of 2017

Golmaal Again shattered the lifetime records of Raees (Rs 137.51 crore) and Tubelight (Rs 121.25 crore) in just eight days and emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2017.

6. First Bollywood film to cross Rs 200 crore mark in 2017

Golmaal Again collected Rs 201.43 crore nett at the domestic box office in 24 days and become the first and the only Bollywood film to surpass the mark of Rs 200 crore in this year.

7. Rs 200 crore grosser for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Golmaal Again has become the first film to cross Rs 200 crore mark for Ajay Devgn. It has also turned the second film of Rohit Shetty achieve this feat after Happy New Year.

8. Fourth highest grossing film released during Diwali festival

Golmaal Again has become highest grossing Bollywood film released during Diwali festival after Krrish 3 (Rs 244 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 213 crore) and Happy New Year (Rs 204 crore).

9. All time highest grossing India comedy film in North America

Golmaal Again has collected Rs 15.03 crore gross ($2,292,508) at the North America box office and emerged as the all-time highest grossing Indian comedy film in this region.

10. First film to cross Rs 300 crore mark in 2017

Golmaal Again has collected a total of Rs 258.22 crore gross in India and Rs 46.71 crore at overseas box office in 24 days. Its total worldwide collection has reached Rs 304.93 crore gross.