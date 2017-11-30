Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Golmaal Again has become one of the biggest blockbusters of this year, but looks like the film has created some sort of a record in the world of piracy as well.

After being leaked online just some hours after its release, Golmaal Again appears to be one of the most-downloaded and shared Hindi movies on the internet this year.

At least 12 torrent files popped up on P2P networks on the very day Golmaal Again officially released. This was followed by another 16 the next day, according to Tecxipio.com.

The website offered some interesting details about the online download of Golmaal Again all across the globe. India remained the country with the highest number of downloads and shares of the pirated version of the big film.

"302,600 P2P users worldwide reached for the Golmaal Again on October 21, 2017, and 77 percent of them did so from India. Pakistan came second, the United Arab Emirates third, and Saudi Arabia fourth," the report stated.

The report also said Golmaal Again topped the list of most-downloaded Bollywood movies in the month of November, beating Ittefaq and Secret Superstar.

In a city-wise breakdown, the Rohit Shetty directorial witnessed most online downloading and sharing in Mumbai, followed by Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Bangalore.

Here are some more interesting facts about the piracy phenomenon that worked with regard to Golmaal Again, according to the report: